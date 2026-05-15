Tamil Nadu: Vibrant flora turns into bird fauna at Ooty Rose show

COIMBATORE: The annual summer festival in the Nilgiris began on a vibrant note with a stunning bird-themed floral spectacle at the Rose Show in the Government Rose Garden on Thursday.
The much-awaited event, themed ‘Birds Paradise’, featured floral bird models crafted from nearly two lakh roses. Among the most admired attractions is a majestic pair of swans made using nearly 70,000 roses. Visitors paused in amazement to click photos of the display, while families crowded around for selfies.
Other highlights include floral representations of 14 different birds -- eagles, bulbuls, flycatchers, weaver birds, kingfishers, sun birds, Malabar hornbills and bar-headed geese. Visitors appreciated these floral installations designed with remarkable precision and creativity. Popular cartoon-inspired floral displays, such as 'Angry Birds,' added an extra element of appeal to children.
Besides this, the Rose Garden is itself in full bloom, offering a visual feast to the visitors. Over 33,000 rose plants belonging to 4,301 varieties were in full bloom across the terraced landscape, creating waves of colours across the hillside.
Each of the floral installations has been enabled with a QR code display, which the visitors can scan using their smartphones to hear the voice of the bird.
The show was inaugurated by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru in the presence of the Horticulture Department officials.
Expecting an increase in footfall this season, the Rose Show has been extended from three days last year to five days this season.