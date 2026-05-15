Tamil Nadu: Vibrant flora turns into bird fauna at Ooty Rose show

The much-awaited event, themed ‘Birds Paradise’, featured floral bird models crafted from nearly two lakh roses. Among the most admired attractions is a majestic pair of swans made using nearly 70,000 roses. Visitors paused in amazement to click photos of the display, while families crowded around for selfies.

Other highlights include floral representations of 14 different birds -- eagles, bulbuls, flycatchers, weaver birds, kingfishers, sun birds, Malabar hornbills and bar-headed geese. Visitors appreciated these floral installations designed with remarkable precision and creativity. Popular cartoon-inspired floral displays, such as 'Angry Birds,' added an extra element of appeal to children.