Tamil Nadu: Verification of genuineness of educational certificates will be done at free of cost by HEIs

CHENNAI: Now all the universities including private institutions will do the verification of genuineness of educational certificates at free of cost. Verification of educational qualification is a prerequisite for confirmation of appointed officials in government service.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that all the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) here have been instructed by the Ministry of Education not to collect any fees for the verification of genuineness of educational certificates with immediate effect.

He said the verification of educational qualification is a prerequisite for confirmation of the appointed officers in the government service and it is necessary in the interest of the government to ensure the genuineness of the candidates, and hence, it should be the obligation of each educational institute, including private and deemed universities, to do this verification at free of cost.

The official said that it was stated that there have been several instances wherein educational institutions demanded fees for the verification of educational certificates of newly recruited candidates under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and state-run examinations.

Accordingly, the HEIs were requested to verify the genuineness of the educational certificates of newly recruited candidates for government jobs at free of cost.

However the official said there was no information about the fees for verification of genuineness with regard to the educational certificates of the candidates, who were recruited by the companies. "Still many institutions were collecting fees", he added.