Tamil Nadu: Verdict in Sulur minor girl rape-murder case deferred to November 27

Special Public Prosecutor KR Shankaran said the proceedings had reached the judgment stage, but the court had adjourned the matter to November 27.

"This is a voluminous case. The judge has adjourned it, requiring more time to pronounce the judgment. No specific reason was stated, and I cannot presume any particular reason for this," he told ANI.

He further stated that the first accused (Al) had been remanded to judicial custody. "Al (the first accused) has been remanded to judicial custody," he said.

"Once the case documents are presented, the charges will be framed, and the trial will commence. All documents have been submitted; exhibits and material objects have been marked. Defence witnesses have been examined, written arguments have been filed, and oral arguments have been presented. The case is now ready for judgment," he added.

The case pertains to a 10-year-old Class V student from Pallapalayam near Sulur, who went missing on the evening of May 21, 2026, while playing outside her house. After an extensive search failed to trace her, her parents lodged a complaint with the Sulur police, following which a search operation was launched.