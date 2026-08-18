Tamil Nadu: VAOs, revenue inspectors to get tabs

Making a series of announcements following the debate on demands for grants for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the minister said that 12,466 VAOs and 1,253 RIs would benefit from the initiative.

The devices would help officials conduct crop damage assessments during disasters such as droughts and floods, he said.

The minister also announced that the land tax introduced during British rule and continued by the Revenue Department would be abolished. The benefit would be applicable to farmers and landowners from Fasli year 1436.