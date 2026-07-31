Tamil Nadu Vande Mataram essay contest winners announced by Governor Arlekar

Conducted under the Governor's guidance, the competition aimed to deepen young people's understanding of the emotional, historical and contemporary relevance of Vande Mataram. Students submitted essays in both Tamil and English across three categories -- Classes VI to IX, Classes X to XII, and university and college students. Topics ranged from the song's contribution to India's freedom struggle to its role in building Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The winning entries were selected by an expert panel following a detailed assessment. Congratulating the winners, the Governor also commended all participants for their enthusiastic and thoughtful contributions, saying their involvement had made the initiative meaningful.