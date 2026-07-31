Tamil Nadu Vande Mataram essay contest winners announced by Governor Arlekar

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday announced the winners of the State-level essay competition organised by Lok Bhavan to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, with students from schools and colleges across the State emerging victorious after a multi-tier evaluation process.
Conducted under the Governor's guidance, the competition aimed to deepen young people's understanding of the emotional, historical and contemporary relevance of Vande Mataram. Students submitted essays in both Tamil and English across three categories -- Classes VI to IX, Classes X to XII, and university and college students. Topics ranged from the song's contribution to India's freedom struggle to its role in building Viksit Bharat @ 2047.
The winning entries were selected by an expert panel following a detailed assessment. Congratulating the winners, the Governor also commended all participants for their enthusiastic and thoughtful contributions, saying their involvement had made the initiative meaningful.
First, second and third prize winners in both school and college categories will receive cash awards of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, along with citations. Special prize winners will also be honoured with citations.
The Governor will present the awards to the winners, along with their parents and principals, during the Independence Day "At Home" celebrations at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on August 15.