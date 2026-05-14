Tamil Nadu: Vaigai Dam level drops to 26 feet

THENI: The water level in Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni has dropped to 26.35 feet, leaving only enough usable water to meet drinking water needs for about 17 days, Public Works Department officials stated.
The 71-foot dam has been witnessing a sharp fall in storage after poor northeast monsoon rainfall last year and continuous release for irrigation and drinking water supply.
With the present level at 26.35 feet and silt deposits of around 10 to 15 feet in the reservoir, only about six feet of water is available for drinking water supply.