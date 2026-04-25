Tamil Nadu urges timely approval of school results

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education has instructed to ensure timely completion of school result approvals and infrastructure data updates for the new academic year 2026-27.
According to a circular, all district and block-level education authorities have been directed to complete pending academic and administrative processes through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal within specified deadlines.
Authorities have been instructed to finalise student results for classes up to 8 and ensure that all related academic data and infrastructure-related details are entered into the EMIS by April 30.
This includes verification and approval of student records by officials concerned. Authorities have been warned that incomplete submissions will not be accepted.
Respective district education officers are required to ensure that all schools under their jurisdiction complete these updates on time. The department has stressed accountability, making it clear that delays or negligence will be closely monitored.
In addition to infrastructure updates, schools must also verify and upload teacher and student-related details by May 11.
Officials have been instructed to coordinate at all levels to avoid discrepancies in data and ensure smooth academic progression for students.