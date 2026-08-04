Tamil Nadu unveils Rs 1.37 lakh crore road blueprint, NHAI plans Rs 1 lakh crore National Highway push

The proposals, presented at the CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2026 on Monday (August 3), are aimed at improving industrial connectivity, strengthening links to ports and airports, easing congestion in Chennai and supporting the growth of Tier-II cities.

I Jeyakumar, Member Secretary and Special Officer, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), said the Vision 2035 plan, jointly prepared by NHAI and the State Highways Department, comprises 144 corridors spanning 4,543.5 km.

Of the total investment, NHAI projects account for Rs 84,891 crore, while the State Highways Department will execute projects worth Rs 52,105 crore.