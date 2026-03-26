Tamil Nadu untouchability eradication front unveils manifesto for SC, ST welfare

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, P Sugandhi, general secretary of the Front, called for a separate law to prevent caste-based honour killings. “We welcome the initiative to set up a commission, but the government should enact legislation and actively promote inter-caste marriages through incentives,” she said.

Sugandhi also highlighted disparities in the education sector, noting that over 13,000 students, predominantly from SC, ST, and OBC communities, had reportedly dropped out of higher educational institutions in recent years. “Concrete measures are needed to ensure equitable access to education and to eliminate caste-based discrimination in schools and colleges,” she emphasised.