Speaking to DT Next, Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said general complaints about inadequate government funding would serve little purpose unless universities provided specific details of their financial requirements and proposed expenditure.

"Universities should clearly state how much money they need, the specific purposes for which it is sought and how every rupee would be spent. The government will examine these proposals before releasing funds. We are ready to allocate the required funds once we are satisfied with the reports," he said.

The University of Madras is among the prominent state institutions grappling with financial difficulties. The 170-year-old university has been functioning without a full-time Vice-Chancellor since 2023. Its budget estimate for 2026-27 has been reduced by 19.2% to Rs 308.60 crore from Rs 381.92 crore in the previous year's revised estimate.