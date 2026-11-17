CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has asked state universities seeking government financial assistance to submit detailed financial roadmaps that specify their requirements, proposed expenditure, and utilisation plans, amid mounting financial difficulties and prolonged vacancies in Vice-Chancellor posts.
Speaking to DT Next, Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said general complaints about inadequate government funding would serve little purpose unless universities provided specific details of their financial requirements and proposed expenditure.
"Universities should clearly state how much money they need, the specific purposes for which it is sought and how every rupee would be spent. The government will examine these proposals before releasing funds. We are ready to allocate the required funds once we are satisfied with the reports," he said.
The University of Madras is among the prominent state institutions grappling with financial difficulties. The 170-year-old university has been functioning without a full-time Vice-Chancellor since 2023. Its budget estimate for 2026-27 has been reduced by 19.2% to Rs 308.60 crore from Rs 381.92 crore in the previous year's revised estimate.
The allocation for pension expenditure has also been cut by 38.5%, from Rs 191.18 crore to Rs 117.58 crore. The university has additionally been forced to utilise its corpus fund to settle pending retirement benefits.
Similar financial difficulties, including delays in salary payments, pensions and retirement benefits, have been reported at Madurai Kamaraj University and Annamalai University.
Against this backdrop, universities are expected to submit comprehensive proposals covering infrastructure development, faculty recruitment, research facilities, laboratory improvements, pension liabilities and routine maintenance. The proposals should also include project-wise allocations, expenditure timelines and expected outcomes.
Former Madras University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr SP Thyagarajan said the government's expectation was justified, but called for a structured funding mechanism to ensure equitable distribution among universities.
"Universities should submit clear reports on their revenue and expenditure. Meanwhile, the government should allocate funds under two categories: performance-based funding and infrastructure and salary support. This would ensure that all universities receive their rightful share without disparities," he said.
However, university staff have questioned whether institutions functioning without regular Vice-Chancellors, amid faculty shortages and inadequate financial support, have the administrative capacity to prepare and implement comprehensive financial and development plans.