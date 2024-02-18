Tamil Nadu unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha stages rail roko

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu unit of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political) staged a rail roko protest in Thanjavur on Saturday in support of farmers protest in Delhi and 55 members were arrested.

The SKM has been staging protests in Delhi for the past few days for their prolonged demands including profitable pricing for the farm produce, demanding the Prime Minister to fulfil his promise of doubling income of the farmers and increased MSP for paddy, wheat, sugarcane and various other crops.

In order to express solidarity to the farmers protest in Delhi, the SKM Tamil Nadu unit led by the State president P Ayyakannu and convener PR Pandian staged a rail roko protest in Thanjavur.

As the farmers blocked Cholan Express, police arrested as many as 55 farmers including Ayyakannu.