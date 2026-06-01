Tamil Nadu: Unhappy farmers seek better loan waiver plan

The DMK government then had introduced the universal waiver for all loans, and in 2016, the AIADMK government wrote off all loans for small and marginal farmers. This pattern continued by both AIADMK and DMK, who were ruling the state, despite an RBI regulation through NABARD in repayment norms.

The farmers, who are dissatisfied with the present announcement, have appealed to the TVK government to at least compare the scale of finance approved by the Cooperative department on paddy irrigation.

As more than 70 per cent of people across the country are involved in agricultural activities, the farm loan waiver has a long history in the electoral politics in the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

The senior agricultural experts pointed out that there are 1.03 lakh Primary Cooperative Credit Societies with 14.03 crore membership among which as many as 4,471 Primary Cooperative Societies are functioning in Tamil Nadu, through which an annual crop loan of up to Rs 30,000 crore is disbursed.