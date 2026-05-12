Tamil Nadu: Two youths killed by wild jumbos in separate attacks

C Raghu (28), an Irula tribal from Thalamokkai village near Kotagiri, was attacked by a wild elephant while returning home from a temple visit.

According to forest officials, Raghu and his friends were heading back to their village around midnight after visiting a temple located near a forest area, when the elephant suddenly charged at them. Though his friends raised an alarm and managed to drive the animal away, Raghu sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.