Tamil Nadu: Two women drown in Palar River

Priyadharshini alias Baby (23), wife of Sachin, and her relative Monica (19), who had come to visit her house, went to the Palar riverbank along with three other women to wash clothes and take a bath.



After washing the clothes, all five women entered the river to bathe. However, Priyadharshini and Monica ventured into a deeper portion of the river and, unable to swim, drowned in the water. The women accompanying them raised an alarm, and the locals rushed to rescue the victims, but their efforts went in vain.