Tamil Nadu: Two women drown in Palar River

CHENNAI: Two young women drowned while bathing in the Palar River near Tirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu on Wednesday.
Priyadharshini alias Baby (23), wife of Sachin, and her relative Monica (19), who had come to visit her house, went to the Palar riverbank along with three other women to wash clothes and take a bath.
After washing the clothes, all five women entered the river to bathe. However, Priyadharshini and Monica ventured into a deeper portion of the river and, unable to swim, drowned in the water. The women accompanying them raised an alarm, and the locals rushed to rescue the victims, but their efforts went in vain.
On information, the police arrived at the spot and rescued both. They were taken to the Government Primary Health Centre at Nerumbur, where doctors declared both dead.
The bodies were later sent to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case.