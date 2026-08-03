Tamil Nadu: Two students drown in Cauvery river

The deceased were identified as D Sanjay (19), a second-year college student from Ramakondahalli village in Dharmapuri district, and Deepan (17) from Sathya Nagar near Mallasamudram in Namakkal district.

Sanjay had gone to the Cauvery river near Nagamarai with his friends and drowned while bathing. In a separate incident, Deepan, who had recently completed Class XII, drowned while bathing in the Cauvery at Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district.

Police have registered cases in connection with both incidents, and further investigations are under way.