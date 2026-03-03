Tamil Nadu: Two held in separate cases for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: The Kotturpuram A 61-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday for sexually harassing a college student on Sunday.
The complainant, a college student from Kolkata, was talking with her friends when the accused, Kasi of Tiruvannamalai, sexually harassed her.
Her friends caught the man and took him to the police station. After investigations, the police arrested Kasi, who was working as a construction worker.
In another case, the New Washermanpet police arrested a 29-year-old electrician for taking obscene photographs of women on his mobile phone.
The arrested person, identified as Janakiraman of Pulicat, was caught by a man who noticed the accused photographing his wife.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.