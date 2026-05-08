Tamil Nadu: Two end life after failing 12th exams

COIMBATORE: Two 16-year-old students died by suicide after failing in the Class 12 board examinations in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts on Friday.
Police said J Jithan from a village near Gudalur, had failed in Tamil, English, and Commerce subjects in the public examination, results of which were announced earlier in the day.
Officials said Jithan was alone at home when he took the extreme step while his parents had gone to work. Neighbours who visited the house later found him hanging inside a room and immediately alerted the police.
Soon, the Gudalur police arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Gudalur Government Hospital.
In another incident, V Nivethitha (16), daughter of a daily wager from Marappan Street in Marandahalli had failed in the History subject.
The girl who became depressed had left the house informing her parents of going to a local temple.
As she didn’t return home for long, the family members went in search and found her hanging in a tree near the temple. Police have registered a case in both the incidents and further inquiries are on.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
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