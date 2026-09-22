Tamil Nadu: Two die as TNSTC bus hits two-wheeler

TIRUCHY: Two people died on the spot after a TNSTC bus hit their two-wheeler in Tiruchy on Monday.
It is said that Vijaya Geetha (28), a resident of Puthu Athur in Perambalur, along with her relative Gunaseelan from Siruvachur in Tiruchy, were proceeding to Kambarasampettai on a two-wheeler. While they were nearing Kambarasampettai, a TNSTC bus bound for Tiruchy hit their two wheeler in which the duo were thrown off the road and died on the spot after severe blood loss due to head injuries.
On receiving information, the Kambarasampettai police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tiruchy GH.
A case was registered against the bus driver Kirubakaran (27) on charges of rash driving. Further investigations are on.