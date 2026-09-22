Tamil Nadu: Two die as TNSTC bus hits two-wheeler

It is said that Vijaya Geetha (28), a resident of Puthu Athur in Perambalur, along with her relative Gunaseelan from Siruvachur in Tiruchy, were proceeding to Kambarasampettai on a two-wheeler. While they were nearing Kambarasampettai, a TNSTC bus bound for Tiruchy hit their two wheeler in which the duo were thrown off the road and died on the spot after severe blood loss due to head injuries.