Tamil Nadu: TVK worker attacked for preventing sand smuggling

TIRUCHY: A TVK functionary and his friend, who attempted to prevent sand smuggling, were assaulted by three persons, and the police arrested one, and a search is on for the other two in Thanjavur on Monday.
It is said that P Praveen Kumar (31), a resident of Kabisthalam Agraharam, and also Papanasam North Union Joint Secretary of TVK, was running an eatery in the locality. It is said that the river sand theft had been taking place in and around Kabisthalam, and so Praveen Kumar had lodged a complaint with the police.
The police seized a bullock cart and sand owned by Venkatesh (37) from Kabisthalam, who was involved in smuggling sand along with his friends Mariappan (24) and Asai Thambi Praveen (19). The police also registered a case against the three.
In such a scenario, the trio, Venkatesh, Mariappan and Praveen, went to the eatery of Praveen Kumar on Sunday night and attacked him and his friend Vasanth (19) and escaped.
The injured Praveen Kumar and Vasanth were rushed to Kumbakonam GH, where they have been undergoing treatment. On Monday, the police arrested Mariappan, and a search is on for Venkatesh and Praveen.