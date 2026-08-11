Tamil Nadu: TVK worker attacked for preventing sand smuggling

It is said that P Praveen Kumar (31), a resident of Kabisthalam Agraharam, and also Papanasam North Union Joint Secretary of TVK, was running an eatery in the locality. It is said that the river sand theft had been taking place in and around Kabisthalam, and so Praveen Kumar had lodged a complaint with the police.

The police seized a bullock cart and sand owned by Venkatesh (37) from Kabisthalam, who was involved in smuggling sand along with his friends Mariappan (24) and Asai Thambi Praveen (19). The police also registered a case against the three.