Tamil Nadu: TVK govt cancels tender after row over 6-hour bidding window

The contract worth Rs 16.83 lakh was announced at 9 am on May 19, scheduled to close at 3 pm, and the bids were to be opened at 4 pm on the same day. Screenshots of the details of the tender from the portal went viral on social media, triggering criticism over the manner in which the process was being conducted by the newly elected TVK government, which came to power promising a change from the Dravidian parties that ruled the State for close to six decades.

Several social media users tagged Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, questioning the transparency of the process. Anand, considered the second-ranking leader in the Cabinet after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was allotted the Rural Development and Water Resources portfolios on Saturday and assumed charge on Monday.