Referring to a drug trafficking case involving drugs worth Rs 700 crore, which was busted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Stalin questioned why the State police had failed to detect such incidents taking place in the State.

Questioning whether the police were unable to track down drug peddlers or were deliberately turning a blind eye to their activities, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu, which was once the first choice for investors, has now become a favourite destination for drug peddlers. The State is turning into a vice city due to the continuous deterioration of law and order, uncontrolled incidents of sexual harassment under the TVK government, major robbery incidents and shocking custodial deaths."