Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran reiterates "horse-trading" by TVK,

Further, he said that the people of Tamil Nadu had protected democracy by giving more seats to opposition parties in the recently concluded elections. He said it would be appropriate to assess the TVK government only after three months in office. Defending the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dhinakaran asserted that no one could destroy the party and recalled that internal disturbances had existed since the days of M G Ramachandran.

Despite the present turmoil, he claimed AIADMK would emerge stronger and perform well in the next Parliamentary election. Further, he criticised the Congress party's exit from the DMK alliance, he alleged that the move was motivated by a desire for ministerial positions.

He added that the Communist parties and VCK had not demanded ministerial berths and said their "self-respect would have been questioned" if they had done so. Dhinakaran alleged that TVK had "poached" an MLA elected on behalf of AMMK. Referring to the actor-politician and chief minister Vijay, he questioned how AIADMK MLAs could support someone who had previously criticised AIADMK as a corrupt party.

He reiterated that AMMK would continue to remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to Dhinakaran, several parties had supported TVK, fearing another election, which he termed "against political ethics and morality." He claimed the stability of the TVK government was already under threat. Warning legislators against supporting TVK for positions, Dhinakaran said history would not forgive them if they backed the ruling party for personal gain.

He also alleged that K A Sengottaiyan who was a legislator with the AIADMK for nine times before joining the TVK was acting as an "agent" of TVK to weaken AIADMK. Sengottaiyan is the crurent Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu in Vijay's cabinet of ministers. Meanwhile, commenting on the internal crisis within AIADMK, Dhinakaran stated that BJP leaders were unhappy over the ongoing factional disputes in the party.

Vijay-led TVK government won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour. The TVK government received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj during the trust vote. (ANI)