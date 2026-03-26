Tamil Nadu: Trio acting as agents, mules for cyber scammers nabbed

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police arrested three persons who acted as agents to aid cyber scammers and operated mule bank accounts for a commission.
The Avadi city police's cyber crime wing initiated investigations based on a complaint from two individuals who lost over Rs 20 lakh after investing in fake online trading websites.
The police went on a digital trail and found most of the money to be deposited in the account of G Arumugam (43) of Dharmapuri.
Further probe revealed that Arumugam also shared his bank account details with an agent, J Bakkiyaraj (39), also from Dharmapuri, who sold the bank account details to cyber fraudsters targeting residents in Kerala and Telangana.
Both Arumugam and Bakkiyaraj received a commission for their 'services'. Further probe also led the police to Bakkiyaraj's accomplice, R Ganesamoorthy (39) of Tirupur. The three accused also acted as agents, luring potential investors into investing money in their fake online trading websites.
Probe revealed that their bank accounts have been flagged in the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) by multiple teams with victims across south India.
A special team of Avadi city police arrested all three accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
The police warned the public to be wary of advertisements on social media which lure them into investing in bogus trading websites.