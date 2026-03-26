Tamil Nadu: Trio acting as agents, mules for cyber scammers nabbed

The Avadi city police's cyber crime wing initiated investigations based on a complaint from two individuals who lost over Rs 20 lakh after investing in fake online trading websites.

The police went on a digital trail and found most of the money to be deposited in the account of G Arumugam (43) of Dharmapuri.

Further probe revealed that Arumugam also shared his bank account details with an agent, J Bakkiyaraj (39), also from Dharmapuri, who sold the bank account details to cyber fraudsters targeting residents in Kerala and Telangana.