Tamil Nadu: Tribal girl from Tiruchirappalli makes history as she gets admission to NIT-Tiruchy

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: M Rohini, 18 from Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu has become the first tribal student to get admission to the Trichy National Institute of Technology (NIT). Rohini has scored 73.8% marks in the JEE mains exam and got a seat in the Chemical Engineering department of the NIT.

Talking to ANI, Rohini thanked her teachers for helping in her studies. She said the Tamil Nadu state government has offered to pay her fees and thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for it. "I am a student from a tribal community who studied in a tribal government school. I appeared in the JEE exam and secured 73.8 per cent. I have secured a seat in NIT Trichy and I opted for Chemical Engineering," Rohini told ANI.

"Tamil Nadu state government has come forward to pay all my fees; I thank the CM for helping me. I performed well because of my headmaster and the staff of my school," she added. Rohini's success is special as she comes from disadvantaged circumstances. Her parents are daily wage workers and her house is located in Chinna Ilupur Village. Talking about her daily struggles, she said that she worked as a daily wager while simultaneously preparing for the entrance exam.

"My parents are daily wage workers and even I also worked as a daily wage worker while preparing for the exam. Since I studied well I got a seat in Trichy NIT," she said.