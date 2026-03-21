Tamil Nadu: Trial run conducted on Palani Murugan Temple rope car

CHENNAI: A trial run was conducted on the rope car at the Palani Murugan Temple in Dindigul district, after a new cabin was installed as part of ongoing maintenance work.
According to a report by Daily Thanthi, the rope car service had been suspended due to monthly maintenance work, which began recently.
Officials said experts would conduct further tests to assess if any modifications are required in the new cabin. Based on the results, additional new cabins will be brought and installed in the rope car system.
The rope car service, widely used by devotees visiting the hill temple, is typically suspended periodically for maintenance, including daily, monthly and annual checks.