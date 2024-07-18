Tamil Nadu TRB to fill 2,768 Secondary Grade Teacher posts with July 21 exam; check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has issued a notification stating that additional vacancies have been added to the Secondary Grade Teachers-2024 (SGTs) recruitment drive under the Directorate of Elementary Education. A total of 1,768 vacancies were announced to be filled under this drive.

In addition to the 1,768 vacancies, the TRB has directed to fill 1,000 more vacancies in the same recruitment process for which an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) exam has been scheduled to be held on July 21.

The notification mentions that the appointment of candidates for the post of SGTs can be done through direct appointment.

Their selection will be based on performance in Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.

Meanwhile, the TRB is planning to fill 2,222 vacancies for Bachelor of Training (BT) and Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) posts. The exams were held in February this year.

These exams were held for 394 positions for Tamil subjects, followed by 252 for English, 233 for Mathematics and 292 for Physics. And, rest of the vacancies for other subjects, amounting to overall 2,222 vacancies.

Eligible candidates can download the official notification from the official website trb.tn.gov.in. Students can download their admit cards for the July 21 exam from the website using their username and password.