Tamil Nadu travel mart to come up at Rs 1 cr to attract tourists

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract more tourists, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up a state travel mart at the cost of Rs 1 crore. Tourism Minister K Ramachandran told the House on Wednesday that the mart will be established in Chennai with collaboration with private partners.

The Minister said that medical tourism in the title of “Medical and Wellness Tourism,” at a cost of Rs 1 crore will be implemented with the help of private participation in Coimbatore. Stating that rural tourism will be encouraged, the Minister said that a feasibility study will be conducted to implement “Astro Tourism” in the rural areas of the state, in addition, water sports will also be encouraged in all the feasible coastal areas of the state at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

“There is good demand for adventure tourism where tourists can set camps in hill areas watching the sky or stargazing. Similarly, the state policy promotes water sports for tourists along the coastal areas. Kovalam, Muttukadu and Mahabalippuram will get new micro level projects and a floating restaurant is already on the cards,” an informed official with Tourism Department said.