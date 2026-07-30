Tamil Nadu: Transport union seeks SOP to prevent seizure of buses with passengers onboard

In a representation submitted to the Transport Department and the managements of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and various State Transport Corporation divisions, the Tamil Nadu Arasu Pokkuvarathu Kazhaga Stop Corruption Thozhirsanga Peravai sought immediate intervention to evolve a mechanism to ensure buses in operation are not attached for recovery proceedings.

The union said the demand was prompted by a recent incident in which a State transport bus bound for Madurai was reportedly seized midway on its scheduled trip due to non-payment of a court-ordered amount. The action forced all passengers, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, to alight despite having paid the full fare.