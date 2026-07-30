Tamil Nadu: Transport union seeks SOP to prevent seizure of buses with passengers onboard

CHENNAI: A transport employees' union has urged the Tamil Nadu government and State Transport Undertakings to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent buses carrying passengers from being seized over pending court-ordered dues, saying such action causes undue hardship to commuters and frontline staff.
In a representation submitted to the Transport Department and the managements of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and various State Transport Corporation divisions, the Tamil Nadu Arasu Pokkuvarathu Kazhaga Stop Corruption Thozhirsanga Peravai sought immediate intervention to evolve a mechanism to ensure buses in operation are not attached for recovery proceedings.
The union said the demand was prompted by a recent incident in which a State transport bus bound for Madurai was reportedly seized midway on its scheduled trip due to non-payment of a court-ordered amount. The action forced all passengers, including women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, to alight despite having paid the full fare.
The union cited a recent incident where a government bound for Madurai was seized midway due to non-payment of a court-ordered amount, and passengers were forced to alight
According to the representation, the incident caused immense inconvenience and mental agony to passengers, particularly those travelling for medical treatment and other essential purposes. It also said such incidents tarnish the reputation and credibility of the State Transport Corporations.
The union further pointed out that the driver and conductor were left to face the anger of passengers despite having no role in the corporation's financial disputes or its failure to comply with court directions.
The union said transport corporations should ensure timely compliance with court directives so that buses carrying passengers are not subjected to seizure during service.
It urged the government to frame clear guidelines allowing decree holders to enforce court orders through alternative measures and to establish a monitoring committee to track pending execution proceedings and ensure prompt compliance, thereby preventing recurrence of such incidents.