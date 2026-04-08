Tamil Nadu: Transport staff suspensions during poll period challenged

In a representation dated April 6, addressed to the Transport Department, the Chief Electoral Officer and transport corporation managements, the federation said several employees had been placed under suspension and issued charge memos for alleged involvement in political activities during the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

These employees are not government servants and therefore are not bound by the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973, it said, maintaining that applying these rules, including restrictions related to political activity, to transport workers was legally untenable.