Tamil Nadu Transport Department to crack down on tourist buses flouting permit rules

CHENNAI: Cracking down on omnibuses with All India Tourist (AITP) permits operating as stage carriages, the Transport Department has given them time till June 13 to re-register with local Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) failing which they will face the action.

In a notice, the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner, who is also the State Transport Authority (STA), said a recent analysis shows that the vehicles that have AITP permits were mostly plying in violation of the conditions under which the permit was granted.

As per Section 88 (9) of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, AITP permits are granted for contract carriages, specifically HMV-omnibuses, allowing them to transport tourists, pilgrims, and those travelling for marriage, etc. from point to point.

However, officials have found many were picking and dropping off passengers at multiple points, thus acting as stage carriage either within Tamil Nadu or across two or more states. The violations include issuing tickets by SMS/e-ticket and through various ticket booking apps like Red Bus, l and Abhi bus, picking up in one State and dropping down at multiple points in different states, etc.

More than 650 such vehicles registered in other states being operated within Tamil Nadu, which leads to revenue loss to the State, the official said.

A senior official said the department has set June 13 as a deadline for the AITP permit vehicles registered in other states and plying in Tamil Nadu to re-register with the local RTOs. The department decided to act tough, as only 105 out of the 650 vehicles have re-registered at the local RTOs despite extending the deadline thrice.

As per the guidelines, tourist vehicles, including buses with AITPs, should have a record of tourists, and the points of origin and destination available at all times.

"If any of the tourist operators with AITP violates the conditions…, necessary action will be taken as per the Acts and Rules," said the notice.