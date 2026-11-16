Tamil Nadu transport department revises colour scheme of new mofussil buses after criticism

CHENNAI: The state transport department has revised the colour scheme of its new mofussil buses, opting for a combination of green, red and yellow, following criticism over the earlier decision to paint them yellow and red, the colours of the ruling TVK's flag.
The buses are being procured under a KfW-funded scheme to purchase 1,614 buses for various state transport corporations. The earlier colour combination had drawn criticism, with questions being raised over the use of the ruling party's flag colours for public transport vehicles.
The buses with the revised colour scheme are being built at Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district.