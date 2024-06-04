Tamil Nadu Transport department has planned to convert diesel buses into CNG on trial basis

CHENNAI: To reduce fuel costs and emissions, the transport department has planned to conduct a trial operation of converting diesel buses into compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

According to sources in the transport department, two diesel buses each from Metropolitan Transport Corporation, TNSTC Villupuram, Kumbakonam and Madurai would be converted into CNG buses.

The CNG kits would be installed on the buses and it would be taken to get the approval of the Regional Transport Officers for conversion from diesel to CNG fuel.

"Only after the RTO's approval, the buses would be put into trial operation. If the trial operation succeeds, the CNG kits would be installed in more buses too," the sources said.

A kilogram of CNG is sold at Rs 86 in the city while a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.34.

The CNG bus operation would help corporations save 20 per cent on fuel costs compared to diesel buses, sources added.

The transport department's plan to convert diesel buses into CNG on a trial basis has come at a time of MTC's plan to procure 600 electric buses.

MTC had floated two separate tenders for procurement of the e-buses.

MTC had floated bids for procuring 100 electric buses under the KfW-funded project.

In another tender, the MTC has floated to procure 500 low-floor electric buses including 400 non-AC and 100 AC buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis.

The 500 e-buses would be procured under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership: the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program in the first phase.

In the next phase, it would procure another 500 e-buses.