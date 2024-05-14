Tamil Nadu transport corporations to operate 1,875 special buses during weekends

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend and auspicious days, the state transport corporations would be operating 1,875 special buses from Friday to Sunday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 555 special buses on Friday, 645 buses on Saturday and 280 buses on Sunday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem. From Koyambedu, it would operate 65 special buses each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode,200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state.

The passengers are advised to make use of the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.