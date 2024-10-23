Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board tenure extended for another three years

CHENNAI: With the tenure of the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board expiring on October 10, the Social Welfare Department has extended its working period for the next three years.

Meanwhile, the board with 12 non-official members at present will continue their position; while the department has made a call for inviting one trans man (thirunambi) and an intersex (idaipalinam) person as part of members of the board.

In a meeting constituted by the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan on October 7, it was observed that the tenure of the board expires on October 10 and the unofficial members cannot exercise the same duties.

“The Minister noting the work done by the existing 12 members agreed to extend the tenure with the same members till October 2027. There will be two new members added in the coming months,” said a member of the board.

The TN transgender welfare board was constituted by the State government to understand, learn and aid the members of the community. For the same, the government appointed 14 members, comprising 12 trans women (thirunangai), two trans men (thirunambi), an intersex person (idaipalinam) and a woman psychologist.

And, usually, the TN Transgender Welfare Board with its existing members remains active for three years, until the extension is agreed upon by the minister or a department official. The work of the board with its members focuses on formulating the transgender policy, while also working towards protecting the rights of transgenders (thirunar) and aiding with welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, to appoint two new unofficial members, the department had made a call before October 30. Here the able candidate must have the required identification proof, including a transgender ID card and have significant experience working with a non-profit organisation for the community’s welfare.