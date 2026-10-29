Tamil Nadu transfers five IPS officers; Sanjay Mathur appointed State Crime Records Bureau chief

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of five IPS officers with immediate effect.
According to a Home (SC) Department order dated October 29, Sanjay Mathur, Director General of Police, currently on vacancy reserve at the office of the DGP and Head of Police Force, has been appointed Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai, by upgrading the post of Inspector General of Police.
Sonal Chandra, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, at the office of the DGP and HoPF, Chennai.
B Ragupathy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Karur district, replacing D N Hari Kiran.
Dr R Stalin, Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, North Zone, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Tenkasi district, replacing S Ashok Kumar.
Ashok Kumar has been appointed SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Madurai, against an existing vacancy.