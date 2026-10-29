Tamil Nadu transfers five IPS officers; Sanjay Mathur appointed State Crime Records Bureau chief

According to a Home (SC) Department order dated October 29, Sanjay Mathur, Director General of Police, currently on vacancy reserve at the office of the DGP and Head of Police Force, has been appointed Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai, by upgrading the post of Inspector General of Police.

Sonal Chandra, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, at the office of the DGP and HoPF, Chennai.