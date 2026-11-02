Tamil Nadu transfers 3 prison officials after Theni jailbreak

CHENNAI: The State government has ordered the transfer of three prison officials—two Superintendents and an Additional Superintendent—with immediate effect, less than a week after the prison break in Theni.
According to a Government Order, R Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai, has been transferred to Central Prison, Salem, to fill an existing vacancy.
A Parasuraman, Superintendent of Central Prison, Cuddalore, has been posted as Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai, in place of Krishnaraj.
G Vinoth, Additional Superintendent of Central Prison, Salem, has been transferred to Central Prison, Cuddalore, to fill the existing vacancy.
Pending the completion of the transfers, A Murugesan, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Madurai Range, will temporarily take charge as Superintendent, Madurai.
The transfer and posting orders were issued by K Shankar, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu.
It may be noted that within two days of the Theni jailbreak in which 17 inmates escaped, the government had transferred out DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted Shankar in his place.
All the 17 escaped inmates were recaptured by police within two days of the incident.