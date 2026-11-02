Tamil Nadu transfers 3 prison officials after Theni jailbreak

According to a Government Order, R Krishnaraj, Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai, has been transferred to Central Prison, Salem, to fill an existing vacancy.

A Parasuraman, Superintendent of Central Prison, Cuddalore, has been posted as Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai, in place of Krishnaraj.

G Vinoth, Additional Superintendent of Central Prison, Salem, has been transferred to Central Prison, Cuddalore, to fill the existing vacancy.