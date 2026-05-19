Tamil Nadu: Training for elementary school teachers to be held from June 1-3

CHENNAI: With a new syllabus framed for classes 1-3, School Education Minister A Rajmohan inaugurated a State Orientation Programme for teachers. Training for elementary school teachers will be conducted from June 1-3, following which, primary classes will begin on June 4.
For this, a handbook was released and distributed to the state-level trainers who would be coaching the teachers.
After the DMK government launched the State Education Policy (SEP) in August 2025, the Directorate of School Education decided to change the syllabus for State-board students. Currently, the syllabus for classes 1-3 has changed, and the work for other classes is underway in Chennai. In different teams, teachers across TN have been brought together in Chennai to reframe the syllabus for classes 4-12.
However, to introduce the new syllabus for elementary class, the department has scheduled a training for teachers. “Teachers will be trained on new topics and sharpen teaching methodology,” said a department official. “Textbooks have been designed to help students achieve the expected learning outcomes outlined in the revised curriculum.”
While interacting with mediapersons, Minister Rajmohan stressed, “TN will continue to follow the two-language policy as English is enough for communication. Hence, there is no consideration of accepting the PM-SHRI scheme in TN schools.”
The minister further called the withholding of funds meant for TN children by the Union government for two academic years unfair. When asked about fulfilling the teachers’ demands and their protests, he added, “We’ll hold talks with teachers and come to a conclusion that is a win for everyone.”