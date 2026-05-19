Tamil Nadu: Training for elementary school teachers to be held from June 1-3

However, to introduce the new syllabus for elementary class, the department has scheduled a training for teachers. “Teachers will be trained on new topics and sharpen teaching methodology,” said a department official. “Textbooks have been designed to help students achieve the expected learning outcomes outlined in the revised curriculum.”

While interacting with mediapersons, Minister Rajmohan stressed, “TN will continue to follow the two-language policy as English is enough for communication. Hence, there is no consideration of accepting the PM-SHRI scheme in TN schools.”

The minister further called the withholding of funds meant for TN children by the Union government for two academic years unfair. When asked about fulfilling the teachers’ demands and their protests, he added, “We’ll hold talks with teachers and come to a conclusion that is a win for everyone.”