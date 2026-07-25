Tamil Nadu trails southern States in national high-speed corridor projects

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said Tamil Nadu has completed only 161 km of high-speed corridors, while another 200 km is under implementation. Andhra Pradesh has 308 km operational and 585 km under construction, Karnataka has completed 314 km and is building another 265 km, while Telangana has 56 km operational and 445 km under implementation.

A senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official said land acquisition remains the biggest hurdle for greenfield expressway projects and their execution depends heavily on support from the State government.

"Greenfield expressways involve large-scale land acquisition and can be executed only with the cooperation of the State government. The Chennai-Salem Expressway had to be shelved following strong opposition from farmers and political parties. We have proposals for a few more expressway projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai-Tiruchy Expressway, which could later be extended up to Thoothukudi," the official said.