Tamil Nadu: Traditional practice of selling books on House proceedings continues

However, it is difficult for people to obtain these books from the government publishing house, as the sale section does not have a digital payment facility at the Stationery and Printing Department.

As per Rule 283 of the Assembly, a paper, document or report can be printed, published, distributed or sold through the government machinery.

Under the rule, all debates that have taken place in the Assembly, after being approved by the Speaker, are published in book format. It may be of proceedings of one day, one week or of a particular subject.