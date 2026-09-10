Tamil Nadu: Traditional practice of selling books on House proceedings continues

CHENNAI: Despite live streaming and direct viewing of Assembly proceedings, the traditional practice of printing and selling books containing the Assembly proceedings has continued for Rs 3. But the buyer has to pay the price through digital mode.
However, it is difficult for people to obtain these books from the government publishing house, as the sale section does not have a digital payment facility at the Stationery and Printing Department.
As per Rule 283 of the Assembly, a paper, document or report can be printed, published, distributed or sold through the government machinery.
Under the rule, all debates that have taken place in the Assembly, after being approved by the Speaker, are published in book format. It may be of proceedings of one day, one week or of a particular subject.
"Proceedings of each session of the Assembly have been printed verbatim and sold through the Stationery and Printing Department, which is owned by the Tamil Nadu government, for Rs 3, even when they contain 300 or 500 pages of Assembly debates, " an official said in the Assembly.
However, people interested in the Assembly debates are facing difficulties in obtaining copies of the books.
"While buying a book from the Stationery and Printing Department, we can pay only through digital mode. But the sales section does not have a facility for digital payment. The facility is available in other sections, so interested persons have to go there and make the payment. After paying through digital mode, a manual receipt is also issued by the department. This process takes more time for people buying it, " a buyer, who had come from Kodambakkam, said.
Officials from the Stationery and Printing Department said the sales section has copies of Assembly debates up to January 2026.
"Readers can buy all the Assembly debates. The digital payment facility in the section has been faulty for a few days. It will be rectified soon, " the official said.