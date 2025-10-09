Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation earns over Rs 2 crore from new package tours

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has earned over Rs 2 crore from new package tours, which were recently introduced.

State Tourism Minister R Rajendran, in a review meeting, which was held on Thursday, said TTDC has generated revenue of Rs 2.37 crore through its package tours, which include the eight-day Goa tour, the four-day Arupadai Veedu tour, the one-day Tiruvannamalai tour, the three-day Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Munnar tours and as well as several newly launched packages.

He noted that the increase in domestic and foreign tourists visiting TTDC’s hotel Tamil Nadu units, boat houses, youth hostels, and package tours has also contributed to a rise in foreign exchange earnings.

The minister directed that the TTDC hotels and boat houses should provide high-quality hospitality and food services suited to both domestic and international tourists, while ensuring that all infrastructure facilities are well maintained.

He emphasised that any shortcomings in basic amenities must be rectified immediately to ensure a pleasant experience for all tourists.

The minister also reviewed the performance of package tours, island resort operations, and developmental works, and discussed progress on the decisions made during the previous review meeting. Rajendran also released the standard operating procedure manual of the TTDC.