Tamil Nadu tops India in fishing boats; Nagapattinam, Ramnad key hubs

A large fishing population is concentrated in coastal districts such as Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari, which have major fishing harbours and fishing communities. This concentration helps explain why issues faced by Indian fishermen operating in waters close to Sri Lanka affect a large number of families dependent on the sector.

The ministry data covers mechanised, motorised, traditional wooden and country boats. However, it does not provide a district-wise breakup of Tamil Nadu's 43,384 boats. Therefore, the exact contribution of Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Kanniyakumari to the state's total cannot be determined from the available data.

Chennai is also among Tamil Nadu's important fishing centres. Fishing-related activities support thousands of families directly and indirectly, while also generating employment in ancillary sectors such as boat building and repair, fish processing, and refrigeration equipment maintenance.