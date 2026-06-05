Tamil Nadu tops India in bank credit share

The study attributed it to Tamil Nadu’s leading position in the growth of industrial and commercial centres such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Hosur, Salem and Tiruchy. Strong demand for credit from sectors including automobile manufacturing, information technology, textile exports, leather products, engineering industries, small and medium enterprises, and port-based trade has contributed to the state’s share.

The study also highlighted the uneven distribution of bank credit across the country despite the rapid expansion of financial inclusion and digital banking.

According to the findings, more than 54 crore bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana since 2015, with around 60 per cent of them held by women. More than 70 crore digital transactions are carried out daily through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).