Tamil Nadu tops in hospital births, healthcare access, but lifestyle diseases surge

The latest survey data for 2023-24, released on Friday, showed that the share of households covered under a health insurance or financing scheme fell to 61.1 per cent from 66.5 per cent recorded in NFHS-5 (2019-21), leaving nearly four out of every 10 households outside the insurance net.

The findings come at a time when both the Centre and the State have expanded publicly funded health insurance programmes to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and improve access to treatment.