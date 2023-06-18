Tamil Nadu tops in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu which was in the 26th position in executing Jal Jeevan scheme has emerged in the first rank after DMK came to power in the State and the government is more concerned about the distribution of protected drinking water, said the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Saturday.

Laying the foundation stone for the new bus stand at Pattukkottai at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, the Minister said, the new integrated bus stand will have all basic facilities including safe drinking water, a waiting room, and a toilet facility with 50 bus bays.This apart, a canteen and as many as 120 shops would be constructed in the bus stand premises.The announcement for the new bus stand works was announced during the last Assembly session and as per the announcement, the construction works have commenced. Similarly, the Pattukkottai municipality would have a market at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, and the works are nearing completion.

In order to ensure basic infrastructure like roads, street lights, and toilets in all the municipalities, a total fund of Rs 23,000 crore was allotted during the previous year and a fund of Rs 24,000 crore has been allocated to the department this year, he said. “All the works under the department were scheduled to be completed by May 31 but due to a few reasons including the facilitation of funds, the works are delayed and they would be completed by this month end,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the State government is more concerned about ensuring safe drinking water distribution to the people. Thus a fund of Rs 30,000 was allotted and the Jal Jeevan scheme has been executed properly. “Soon after DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu topped in the rank list of execution of Jal Jeevan Mission, and previously it was at 26th rank,” he added.