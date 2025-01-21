Tamil Nadu, top borrower State in DMK regime, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami continued his tirade against the DMK government, over fiscal mismanagement, during a press meet in Salem, on Tuesday.

Palaniswami highlighted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has created a record by borrowing Rs 3.53 lakh crores in the last four years and making Tamil Nadu a top borrower state in the country. He added that the total debt could surpass Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of its term.

Criticising Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu for his evasive responses regarding concerns on fiscal mismanagement, Palaniswami said, “DMK upon coming to power constituted an expert committee to improve the fiscal situation of Tamil Nadu. However, nothing has improved to date.”

“Despite earning higher revenue through fuel, liquor, stamp duty, excise, and vehicle tax, the DMK government failed to launch any major schemes,” he added. “Through these taxes, DMK in 2024-25 earned a revenue of Rs 86,064 crore higher than the revenue collected by the AIADMK regime in 2020-21. Where did that money go?” he questioned.

Elaborating further, the leader of the opposition said that DMK earned Rs 69,588 crore in 2024-25 through petrol and liquor sales as against Rs 43,489 crore revenue earned by the AIADMK regime in 2020-21. Similarly, the current regime saw a 100 per cent increase in GST revenue from the central government at Rs 73,788 crore in 2024-25 as against Rs 37,942 crore by AIADMK in 2020-21.

Terming Minister V Senthil Balaji and Sekar Babu as political traders who change parties akin to ‘Vedanthangal’ birds that migrate for seasons, Palaniswami accused DMK of playing a double game by having a secret alliance with BJP.