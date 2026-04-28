Tamil Nadu: Tomato prices soar to Rs 60/kg in retail markets

Prices have been rising steadily since the beginning of this month. While retail outlets are selling tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg, they are available at Rs 50 per kg in Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) across the district.

The price rise is largely attributed to the intense summer heat. Salem district, particularly Mecheri, is known for its native tomato variety, cultivated in areas such as Omalur, Kadayampatti and Tharamangalam.