Tamil Nadu: Tomato prices soar to Rs 60/kg in retail markets

CHENNAI: Tomato prices have surged sharply to Rs 60 per kg in retail shops in Salem, triggering concern among households as the staple vegetable becomes costlier.
Prices have been rising steadily since the beginning of this month. While retail outlets are selling tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg, they are available at Rs 50 per kg in Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) across the district.
The price rise is largely attributed to the intense summer heat. Salem district, particularly Mecheri, is known for its native tomato variety, cultivated in areas such as Omalur, Kadayampatti and Tharamangalam.
In neighbouring Krishnagiri district, tomato cultivation is carried out across nearly 30,000 acres, especially in Krishnagiri, Pochampalli, Hosur, Denkanikottai, Kelamangalam and Rayakottai regions. Similarly, in Namakkal district, farmers in villages including Mettala, Urambu, Mangalapuram, Rajapalayam, Mullukurichi and Onbathampalikadu are extensively engaged in tomato farming.
Farmers say the ongoing heatwave has severely affected crops, with tomatoes drying on the plants itself. Tender fruits and flowers are withering due to extreme temperatures, leading to reduced yields.
According to farmers, cultivating tomatoes costs between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 per acre. Though crops were nearing harvest with promising yield, many fruits have shrivelled due to the heat. Some farmers have tried using shade nets to protect crops, but with limited success.
As a result, farmers are facing mounting losses and increasing debt burden, even as consumers grapple with rising prices.