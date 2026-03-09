Tamil Nadu: Tomato prices fall sharply as arrivals increase

Traders attribute the drop to increased arrivals from multiple districts. As the supply of tomatoes has risen significantly in the wholesale market, prices have declined steeply, bringing relief to homemakers.

Meanwhile, prices of onion varieties have also slightly decreased. Bellary onions, which were sold at around Rs 100 for 3½ kg last week, are now priced at Rs 25 per kg. Lower-grade Onions are being sold between Rs 18 and Rs 20 per kg.

Small onions are currently being sold at around Rs 40 per kg.

Tomato prices have also fallen across several parts of Tamil Nadu, including at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, one of the State’s largest vegetable markets.