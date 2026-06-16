Tamil Nadu: Today last day to apply for SSLC Supplementary Examination

CHENNAI: Candidates seeking to appear for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) supplementary examination can submit their applications today (June 16), which is the last date for registration, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The supplementary examination is scheduled to be held in July. Students and private candidates were earlier allowed to apply online, and additional time had also been provided. The deadline has now been extended once again, with today being the final day for submission of applications.
Students who failed the SSLC examination, those who were absent for the examination and candidates who appeared as private candidates are eligible to apply.
Candidates can submit their applications online through the offices of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective districts by producing the required documents.
Applicants must pay the prescribed examination fee along with a special Tatkal fee of Rs 500.
Further details regarding the supplementary examination are available on the Directorate of Government Examinations website (www.dge.tn.gov.in).
Meanwhile, the Directorate also said that today is the last day to apply for the Science Practical Training Course at the offices of the concerned District Educational Officers.