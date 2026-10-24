Tamil Nadu to stop accepting physical pension applications from November

Accordingly, all pension applications, including those seeking revision of pension, must be submitted through the designated online system from November. Applicants must ensure that all required details and relevant supporting documents are uploaded along with their applications.

Paper applications to be returned

The circular further stated that, from November, pension applications submitted in physical form would be returned by the Accountant General's office without being considered for processing.

The department has instructed officials to inform the drawing and disbursing officers under their control about the revised procedure and ensure strict compliance.

The move is aimed at streamlining pension processing and ensuring that pensionary benefits are disbursed to eligible beneficiaries without delay.