Tamil Nadu to stop accepting physical pension applications from November

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Treasuries and Accounts Department has directed that all pension applications be submitted exclusively through the online pension and provident fund authorisation system from November.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a circular to this effect has been issued to all regional joint directors, pay and accounts officers, treasury officers and sub-treasury officers.
The circular stated that accepting pension applications in physical form had led to discrepancies between applications submitted online and those received directly in paper form, resulting in complications in pension processing.
Accordingly, all pension applications, including those seeking revision of pension, must be submitted through the designated online system from November. Applicants must ensure that all required details and relevant supporting documents are uploaded along with their applications.
The circular further stated that, from November, pension applications submitted in physical form would be returned by the Accountant General's office without being considered for processing.
The department has instructed officials to inform the drawing and disbursing officers under their control about the revised procedure and ensure strict compliance.
The move is aimed at streamlining pension processing and ensuring that pensionary benefits are disbursed to eligible beneficiaries without delay.