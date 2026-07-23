Tamil Nadu to set up model food streets in 6 corporations

CHENNAI: In a renewed push to standardise food handling practices and strengthen public confidence in roadside eateries, the State government would establish model food streets in the first phase across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Tirupur, with uniform stainless-steel food carts, drinking water, toilets, and other basic amenities, said Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj on Thursday (July 23).
The minister said this while inaugurating a special training and awareness camp for more than 1,500 vendors from Tiruvallur district. This programme is part of the government’s food safety and hygiene initiative.
Noting that 50,000 street food vendors have registered across Tamil Nadu so far, Minister Arunraj said this marked a significant milestone in bringing the largely unorganised sector under the food safety framework. The next priority, he said, was to ensure every registered vendor consistently adhered to hygiene and safety standards.
"Nearly 50,000 street food vendors have registered across Tamil Nadu. Our objective is to instil public confidence that food served by them is safe, clean and hygienic," the Minister said. He added that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had stressed the need for structured training programmes to improve food handling practices, use of clean ingredients, and overall food safety compliance.
The model food streets initiative would be expanded to other districts in phases. He also warned that stringent action would be taken against vendors and food manufacturers found using prohibited substances in food preparation.
The minister later distributed food safety registration certificates, food safety training certificates and medical fitness certificates to participating vendors, besides handing over five food carts sponsored by private companies.