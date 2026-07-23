Tamil Nadu to set up model food streets in 6 corporations

The minister said this while inaugurating a special training and awareness camp for more than 1,500 vendors from Tiruvallur district. This programme is part of the government’s food safety and hygiene initiative.

Noting that 50,000 street food vendors have registered across Tamil Nadu so far, Minister Arunraj said this marked a significant milestone in bringing the largely unorganised sector under the food safety framework. The next priority, he said, was to ensure every registered vendor consistently adhered to hygiene and safety standards.